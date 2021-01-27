Most Kansas universities won’t use new dismissal policy

A bus passes in front of Strong Hall, an administrative building, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Five of six public universities in Kansas say they don’t intend to use a new policy that makes it easier to fire, suspend or dismiss employees, including tenured faculty.

The University of Kansas is the only university to announce it will create a framework that would be used under the new policy.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved the temporary policy last week, citing financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reduced state funding and declining enrollments.

Kansas Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a video statement that the university is reserving the option but she hopes it is never needed.