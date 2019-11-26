1  of  9
Wanted: Alejandro Castillo-Moreno

Most Wanted

Alejandro Castillo-Moreno (Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Alejandro is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC BATTERY AND DOMESTIC BATTERY charges. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Alejandro Castillo-Moreno
Born: 1992
Ht/Wt: 5′ 6″ – 150 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Brown eyes
Tattoo Right Leg, Arm, Hand; Tattoo Left Hand; Tattoo Back

