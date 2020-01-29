Wanted: Andrew Martin Smith

1  of  25
Attica - USD 511 Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Bucklin - USD 459 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Fairfield - USD 310 Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haviland - USD 474 Hesston - USD 460 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Minneola - USD 219 Newton - St. Mary Elementary Newton - USD 373 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Ulysses - USD 214 Wichita - Trinity Academy

Andrew Martin Smith is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for AGGRAVATED ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY. He was last known to live in the area of Wichita, Kansas.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Andrew Martin Smith
Born: 1990
Ht/Wt: 5′ 10″ – 165 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Brown eyes

