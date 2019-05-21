Wanted: Anne M. Gulledge

Anne is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for BURGLARY AND CRIMINAL DAMADGE TO PROPERTY. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Anne M. Gulledge

AKA:

Annie M. Schulte, Anne M Schulte

Born: 1987

Ht/Wt: 5′ 3″ – 135 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Hazel eyes

Tattoo Right Arm, Tattoo Left Ankle, Tattoo Right Ankle

