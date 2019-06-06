Wanted: Ashanika Marie Holloman
Ashanika Holloman is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Domestic Battery. She was last known to live in the area of Wichita, Kansas.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Androiddevices.
Name: Ashanika Marie Holloman
Born: 1991
Ht/Wt: 5' 5" - 120 lbs.
Other:
Black Female
Black hair / Brown eyes
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website
