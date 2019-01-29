Wanted: Brandon L. McLoud
Brandon is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BATTERY. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.
Name: Brandon L. McLoud
AKA:
William Jesus Lopez
Born: 1995
Ht/Wt: 6' 4" - 230 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Brown eyes
Tattoo Left Shoulder
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Strongest tornado in 8 decades hits Cuba; 3...
- Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping
- Trump friend Stone pleads not guilty in Russia...
- Shooting that hurt 5 officers started with...
- Man arrested for killing 3 also accused of...