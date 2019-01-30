Most Wanted

Wanted: Brandon Stephen Davis

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 04:00 AM CST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 04:00 AM CST

Brandon is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON POSSESSION OF OPIATES CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Brandon Stephen Davis
Born: 1972
Ht/Wt: 6' 0" - 220 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Brown eyes

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website

