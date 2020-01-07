Wanted: Chelsey Dawn Hegi

Chelsey is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR POSSESSION OF OPIATES. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Chelsey Dawn Hegi

AKA:

Lauren E. Hewitt

Born: 1989

Ht/Wt: 5′ 8″ – 200 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Green eyes

Tattoo Left Hand, Tattoo Right Arm, Tattoo Left Calf, Tattoo Right Calf

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website