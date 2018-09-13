Wanted: Christopher Michael Moore
Christopher is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A CHILD AND LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Androiddevices.
Name: Christopher Michael Moore
Born: 1984
Ht/Wt: 5' 7" - 150 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Blue eyes
Tattoo Left Neck
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website
