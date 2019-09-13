Wanted: David Allen Wade

David is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND DOMESTIC BATTERY CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: David Allen Wade

Born: 1964

Ht/Wt: 6′ 6″ – 234 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Bald / Brown eyes

