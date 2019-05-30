Wanted: David William Reprogle

David is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON AGGRAVATED ESCAPE AND THEFT BY DECEPTION CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office:
- 1.800.874.6449
- 316.267.2111
- 911
- Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers and clicking the “submit a tip“ icon.
You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.
Name: David William Reprogle
Age: 42
Race/Sex: White/Male
Height: 5ft 9in
Weight: 150lbs
Hair/Eye: Red/Blue
Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Left Hand, Glasses