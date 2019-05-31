Wanted: David William Reprogle

Most Wanted

Posted: May 29, 2019 09:14 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:01 AM CDT

David is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON AGGRAVATED ESCAPE AND THEFT BY DECEPTION CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office:

Name: David William Reprogle                   
Age: 42                    
Race/Sex: White/Male

Height: 5ft 9in                                               
Weight: 150lbs        
Hair/Eye: Red/Blue

Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Left Hand, Glasses

