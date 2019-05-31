Wanted: David William Reprogle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

David is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON AGGRAVATED ESCAPE AND THEFT BY DECEPTION CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office:

1.800.874.6449

316.267.2111

911

Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers and clicking the " submit a tip " icon.

You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: David William Reprogle

Age: 42

Race/Sex: White/Male

Height: 5ft 9in

Weight: 150lbs

Hair/Eye: Red/Blue

Scars /Tattoos: Tattoo Left Hand, Glasses