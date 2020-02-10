Wanted: Derek Michael Johnson

Derek Johnson is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR BURGLARY; (NON-PERSON) DWELLING TO COMMIT FELONY, THEFT and POSSESSION OF OPIATE, OPIUM, NARCOTIC OR CERTAIN STIMULANT. This person was last known to be living in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Derek Michael Johnson

Born: 1996

Ht/Wt: 6′ 5″ 155 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Brown hair / Brown eyes

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website