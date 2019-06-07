Wanted: Gregory Eugene Wright

Gregory Wright is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Stolen Property. He was last known to live in the area of Wichita, Kansas.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 1.800.874.6449 or 911.

To leave a tip with Crime Stoppers, call (316) 267-2111, or submit a tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.

You may also leave a tip by website at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com. No one will ever ask your name.