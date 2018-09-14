Wanted: Gregory Keith Teasley
Gregory is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON POSSESSION OF OPIATES, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND THEFT CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Androiddevices.
Name: Gregory Keith Teasley
Born: 1970
Ht/Wt: 6' 1" - 220 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Brown eyes
Tattoo Left Leg, Tattoo Right Arm, Shoulder, Scar Left Arm, Leg
