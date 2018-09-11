Wanted: James Wendell Arberta, III
James is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.
Name: James Wendell Arberta, III
Born: 1985
Ht/Wt: 5' 11" - 170 lbs.
Other:
Black Male
Black hair / Brown eyes
Tattoo Left Arm, Tattoo Back
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website
