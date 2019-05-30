Wanted: Jennifer Ann McGee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jennifer Ann McGee (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office photo)

Jennifer is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHARGES. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office:

1.800.874.6449

316.267.2111

911

Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers and clicking the " submit a tip " icon.

You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Jennifer Ann McGee

Born: 1976

Ht/Wt: 5' 4" - 160 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Green eyes

Mole Left Cheek

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website