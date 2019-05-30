Wanted: Jennifer Ann McGee
Jennifer is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHARGES. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office:
- 1.800.874.6449
- 316.267.2111
- 911
- Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers and clicking the "submit a tip" icon.
You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.
Name: Jennifer Ann McGee
Born: 1976
Ht/Wt: 5' 4" - 160 lbs.
Other:
White Female
Brown hair / Green eyes
Mole Left Cheek
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
WANTED: David William Reprogle
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Wanted: Lejon Charles Larue