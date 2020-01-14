Wanted: Jessica Ann Lockamy

Jessica is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for POSSESSION OF OPIATES, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA AND TRAFFIC CONTRABAND IN A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY charges. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Jessica Ann Lockamy

Born: 1989

Ht/Wt: 5′ 2″ – 160 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Red hair / Hazel eyes

Tattoo Right Arm,Calf; Tattoo Left Wrist

