1  of  2
Live Now
Watch live: House vote to send impeachment to Senate for trial Watch KSN News at Noon

Wanted: Jessica Ann Lockamy

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Jessica is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for POSSESSION OF OPIATES, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA AND TRAFFIC CONTRABAND IN A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY charges. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Jessica Ann Lockamy
Born: 1989
Ht/Wt: 5′ 2″ – 160 lbs.
Other:
White Female
Red hair / Hazel eyes
Tattoo Right Arm,Calf; Tattoo Left Wrist

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories