Wanted: Jessica Lee Austin
Jessica is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON CHARGES. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.
Name: Jessica Lee Austin
Born: 1994
Ht/Wt: 5' 4" - 135 lbs.
Other:
White Female
Brown hair / Green eyes
Tattoo Left Arm, Tattoo Back, Tattoo Right Thigh, Tattoo Chest
