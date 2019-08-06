Wanted: John Michael Flynn

John is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for SEVERAL COUNTS OF STALKING AFTER SERVED A PROTECTION ORDER CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: John Michael Flynn

Born: 1983

Ht/Wt: 5′ 9″ – 160 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Brown hair / Hazel eyes

Tattoo Left Finger, Hand, Arm; Tattoo Right Finger, Hand, Arm

