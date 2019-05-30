Wanted: Kevin Daniel Miller

Kevin is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON FORGERY AND IDENTITY THEFT CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office:

1.800.874.6449

316.267.2111

911

Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers and clicking the “ submit a tip “ icon.

You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Kevin Daniel Miller

Age: 26

Race/Sex: White/Male

Height: 6ft 1in

Weight: 180lbs

Hair/Eye: Brown/Hazel