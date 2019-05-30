Wanted: Kevin Daniel Miller

Most Wanted

by: KSNW News

Kevin is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON FORGERY AND IDENTITY THEFT CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office:

Name: Kevin Daniel Miller                  

Age: 26                    

Race/Sex: White/Male

Height: 6ft 1in                                     

 Weight: 180lbs        

Hair/Eye: Brown/Hazel

