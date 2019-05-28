Wanted: Lejon Charles Larue

Lejon is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON POSSESSION OF OPIATE CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Androiddevices.

Name: Lejon Charles Larue

Born: 1972

Ht/Wt: 6′ 0″ – 148 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Bald / Hazel eyes

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website