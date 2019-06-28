Wanted: Logan Ray Oakman

Logan is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC BATTERY. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.
Name: Logan Ray Oakman
Born: 1997
Ht/Wt: 5′ 10″ – 145 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Green eyes
Tattoo Right Shoulder, Tattoo Right Arm, Tattoo Left Shoulder
