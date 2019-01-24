Wanted: Lucille M. Rustage
Lucille is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR FORGERY AND THEFT. She was last known to live in the Haysville, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.
Name: Lucille M. Rustage
Born: 1996
Ht/Wt: 5' 1" - 100 lbs.
Other:
White Female
Blonde hair / Blue eyes
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website
