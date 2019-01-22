Wanted: Luis A. Monjaras
Luis is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR AGGRAVATED ASSUALT AND DOMESTIC BATTERY. He was last known to live in the Haysville, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Androiddevices.
Name: Luis A. Monjaras
Born: 1986
Ht/Wt: 5' 9" - 195 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Black hair / Brown eyes
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website
