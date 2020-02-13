1  of  32
Closings and Delays
Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Circle - USD 375 Derby Faith Lutheran PreSchool Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Hamilton - USD 390 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - USD 418 Moundridge - USD 423 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rural Vista - USD 481 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Valley Center - USD 262

Wanted: Michael Antoinne Jones

Most Wanted

by: KSN-TV

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Jones is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR POSSESSION OF OPIATE, OPIUM, NARCOTIC OR CERTAIN STIMULANT AND THEFT. This person was last known to be living in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the “submit a tip” icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.

Name: Michael Antoinne Jones
Born: 1989
Ht/Wt: 6′ 1″ 200 lbs.
Other:
Black Male
Black hair / Brown eyes

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories