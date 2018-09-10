Wanted: Wayne Joseph Coad
Wayne is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC BATTERY CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and clicking the "submit a tip" icon. You can also download the app for Apple and Androiddevices.
Name: Wayne Joseph Coad
Born: 1984
Ht/Wt: 5' 8" - 160 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Brown eyes
Tattoo Left Arm, Tattoo Left Leg, Tattoo Right Arm
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website
