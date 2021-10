WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire at a motel has caused a section of Broadway to close in south Wichita.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at the El Rancho Motel at 4510 S. Broadway. The hotel is located just north of 47th Street South. Police are in the area to help with traffic control.

Working building fire in the 4500 block of S Broadway Ave. Fire visible from a motel. Broadway being closed both directions of travel. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 5, 2021

