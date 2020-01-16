Mother pleads for peace after vandalism includes murdered son’s name

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother whose son was shot and killed nearly two years ago is pleading for peace after she said her son’s name was featured in hateful graffiti.

“They’re damaging city property,” said Liza Chavez, mother. “It’s costing the city money. What are they getting out of this?”

Chavez said her son, Javis Carbajal Chavez, was shot several times on Feb. 25, 2018, at a convenience store at 13th Street and Market Street.

At Riverside Park, leftover blue spraypaint covers parts of the ground after city crews worked to clean it off. Police said the graffiti was reported Monday (Jan. 13) night.

“I broke down,” said Chavez. “I started crying. I asked why. What are they messing with us still? They took his life. What else do they want from us?”

Less than three miles away, the same type of graffiti was painted on a fence near 21st and Amidon featuring Javis’ name.

Chavez said it’s just another painful reminder that her son is gone.

“There was a bunch of taggings where they had my son’s name and they were disrespecting him,” said Chavez. “To wake up to something like this, it brings me back to why? Why disrespect someone who’s gone?”

Now, Javis’ family said the memories are overshadowed by the continued hate.

“When my son was 15 years old, he was in school and he was affiliated with gangs,” said Chavez. “He was a loving father of three daughters, a wonderful son who changed his life completely.”

Chavez hopes others can do the same as she continues to fight for change in honor of her son’s life. She created a group with other moms to combat gun violence around the country and work to change gun laws.

“It’s going to cause you to get killed or you’re gonna go to prison,” said Chavez. “Get away from it.”

Chavez said officers told her a witness saw three women running from Riverside park at the time the graffiti was painted.

Police said they cannot confirm if the graffiti is gang-related. Police said they are looking into the connection between the graffiti and the murder case of Javis Carbajal Chavez.

If you have any information about the graffiti, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can remain anonymous.

The City of Wichita said the graffiti has been cleared off with powerwashers and solvent used to remove graffiti at Riverside Park. Near 21st and Amidon, the damage had to be painted over.

LATEST STORIES: