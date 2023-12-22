WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than a month has passed since someone found a body in a field near Kellogg and I-235. Now, a mother says the remains have been identified as her missing 30-year-old son.

Juli Holler told KSN News that she learned this week that the DNA matched her son Christian “CJ” Holler. He was last seen in late July in Wichita.

Before he was reported missing, he was last known to be near some hotels just northeast of the airport. His body was found not far from there.

KSN News reached out to the Wichita Police Department for more information. We have not heard back yet.