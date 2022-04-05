BROWN COUNTY, Kan (KSNT) – A fifth-grade student from Hiawatha Middle School and his mother were killed in a car crash Tuesday morning in Brown County.

The Hiawatha Unified School District informed parents and students Tuesday morning that Herbert Whitebird, 10, and his mother Darlissa Whitebird died from injuries suffered in a crash.

Hiawatha Unified School District Superintendent Lonnie Moser informed students of the deaths around noon on Tuesday. “His smile and sense of humor will be remembered and he will be deeply missed,” Moser said about Herbert.

According to Moser, another passenger in the Whitebird vehicle was also injured.

Moser said teachers and staff are working to provide resources and support for students as they “cope with the loss.”