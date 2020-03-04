Mother speaks out after children hit by vehicle in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Madeline Sones-Lovelace is traumatized after witnessing her 12-year-old daughter Molly and 16-year-old son Caleb get hit by a vehicle Monday night.

“It’s my worst nightmare,” said Sones-Lovelace. “Nothing is worse to a mom than to see their babies hurt, and they can’t do anything.”

Sones-Lovelace, her husband, and daughter were turning in to the Walmart near Greenwich and Kellogg to pick up her son from work when they got T-boned. They were driving their son’s new car they had just bought him.

“Everybody was relatively OK,” said Sones-Lovelace.

Her daughter though, sprained her ankle and Caleb rushed to the scene to check on them.

“We were all getting ready to cross the road to get in the vehicle we were going to be leaving in,” said Sones-Lovelace.

Caleb picked his sister up lengthways across his arms to carry her so she wouldn’t have to walk on her hurt ankle. They then attempted to cross the street.

“I look over and a truck hit my babies, and I saw my babies fly, shoes flew off,” cried Sones-Lovelace. “I thought they were dead.”

She started screaming. Her children were taken to Wesley Hospital. Molly was placed in ICU and suffered two broken legs and underwent surgery. Caleb’s body was covered in road rash.

An accident that their mother feels could have been avoided if drivers would pay more attention while driving through an accident scene.

“Somebody didn’t think to go slow through the construction or go slow through an accident and they hit my babies,” said Sones-Lovelace.

Caleb has been released from the hospital, and Molly is still in intensive care. Both are expected to make a full recovery but their mother said it will be a slow process.

LATEST STORIES: