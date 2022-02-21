WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The mother of a man who died by suicide in the Sedgwick County Jail in May 2019 is suing the county.

Austin Stewart (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Austin Stewart, 37, was being held on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft. Investigators said Stewart and Landon Onek killed 88-year-old veteran Floyd Gilbert at Gilbert’s home in the 2200 block of West MacArthur in November 2018.

Salena Brooks, Stewart’s mother, is suing Sedgwick County Commissioners, Sheriff Jeff Easter, and some jail employees.

Brooks is being represented by the Law Office of David L. Miller. In the lawsuit, Miller said that Stewart first tried to take his life in January of 2019 and was on suicide watch and should have been observed every 15 minutes.

He claims that when Stewart died, it was “only a very short distance from where deputies were stationed,” but deputies did not discover the death for about an hour and a half.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $1 million for Brooks.

KSN has reached out to county commissioners, the county’s spokesperson, the sheriff, and the sheriff’s office spokesperson to respond to the lawsuit.

So far, we have heard back from County Commissioner Pete Meitzner who said he does not talk about pending legal matters. Commissioner David Dennis said he is unavailable Monday but may be able to comment Tuesday. Commissioner Jim Howell is waiting to see the full lawsuit paperwork before responding.

If you need help with mental health:

Several hotlines and even local virtual support groups are available if you or someone you know needs help.