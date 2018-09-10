Mother who was convicted of killing her son is taking case to Kansas Supreme Court

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Kansas mother who is doing time for killing her son is taking her case to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Ten-year-old Caleb Blansett was stabbed to death in Wellington in 2014.

His mother Lindsey Blansett claimed she was having visions, that the end times were near, and she killed him to spare him from harm.

A judge sentenced her to 25 years in prison.

On Monday, her attorney went to the Kansas Supreme Court to argue Blansett did not get a fair trial, and the court did not properly consider her mental illness.

The prosecutor was also in Topeka and argued the trial was fair.

The justices will take some time before issuing their decision.