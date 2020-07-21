Motion for compassionate release for Arlan Kaufman denied

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States District Court for the District of Kansas denied a motion for compassionate release for Arlan Kaufman from his controlling 30-year imprisonment sentence Tuesday.

Kaufman and his wife received thE sentence in 2006 after they were convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy, forced labor, involuntary servitude, healthcare fraud, mail fraud, making a false writing, and obstructing a federal audit.

To view the court document, click on link below.

