Motion for compassionate release for Arlan Kaufman denied

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States District Court for the District of Kansas denied a motion for compassionate release for Arlan Kaufman from his controlling 30-year imprisonment sentence Tuesday.

Kaufman and his wife received thE sentence in 2006 after they were convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy, forced labor, involuntary servitude, healthcare fraud, mail fraud, making a false writing, and obstructing a federal audit.

To view the court document, click on link below.

Arlan Kaufman Denial of Compassionate ReleaseDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories