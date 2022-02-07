WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools held its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

According to the Twitter account for Wichita Public Schools, a motion was made at the Board of Education meeting to remove the district’s mask mandate and to make masks optional.

Diane Albert, who has been a member of the Board of Education since January and represents Wichita Public Schools in district one, made the motion.

According to another tweet from the Wichita Public Schools Twitter account, it failed 4-3.

You can watch the meeting, which is being livestreamed, by clicking here. Albert makes the motion around timestamp -02:16:19. The timestamp will shift as the livestream continues.

Wichita Public Schools Board of Education meetings air live on the day of the meeting and are rebroadcast at the following times:

Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays at 2 a.m., 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Fridays at 2 a.m.

Saturdays and Sundays at 2 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can also watch the meetings the next day on the Wichita Public Schools YouTube channel.