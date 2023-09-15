WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of vintage motorcycles rolled into Augusta Thursday.

It’s one of the Kansas stops for the bi-yearly cross-country Motorcycle Cannonball. The 17-day challenge will see riders on century-old motorcycles riding 3800 miles.

The race began on Sept. 7 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and will end in Oceanside, California, on Sept. 24. On Thursday, the race stopped at the Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum in Augusta.

The group is relaxing in Wichita on Friday before traveling to Pratt and Garden City on Saturday. In Garden City, the riders will participate in the Fall Festival at Stevens Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

