Eastbound traffic is backing up after a motorcycle crash at Kellogg and Hillside on May 8, 2023. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Kellogg around 10:30 Monday morning. It happened in the eastbound lanes at Hillside. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

But traffic in the crash area has been narrowed to just one eastbound lane, so traffic has backed up from Hillside to at least Topeka.

Drivers may want to find another way to get to their destinations. To check for traffic tie-up in and around Wichita, visit WichWay.org.