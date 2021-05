CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in southwest Kansas. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in Clark County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Gregory Norton of Protection was going east on U.S. Highway 160 when he went left of center into a ditch and hit an embankment before being ejected.

Norton was taken to a hospital in Ashland where he died.