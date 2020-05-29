Motorcycle crash closes southbound I-135 ramp to eastbound Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A motorcycle crash has closed the southbound I-135 ramp to eastbound Kellogg. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday.
At least one person was seriously injured. No word on how long the ramp will be closed.
The Kansas Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.
