Motorcycle crash in west Wichita claims one life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at McLean and Vine claimed the life of one person Monday evening. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Wichita police say a motorcycle was traveling east on McLean when an SUV going north conducted a turn — both vehicles collided at the intersection of Vine and McLean.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

McLean was closed between Meridian and Seneca for a few hours as officers worked the crash scene.

