Motorcycle involved crash closes lane on I-135, operator with critical injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One lane of northbound I-135 is closed following motorcycle involved crash.
It happened a little after 3:20 p.m. Saturday near the 13th street exit on northbound I-135.
One patient has been reported in critical injury.
Kansas Highway Patrol is working the scene.
KSN Newsroom is expecting an update and will give you more information as this story develops.
