Motorcycle involved crash closes lane on I-135, operator with critical injuries

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One lane of northbound I-135 is closed following motorcycle involved crash.

It happened a little after 3:20 p.m. Saturday near the 13th street exit on northbound I-135.

One patient has been reported in critical injury.

Kansas Highway Patrol is working the scene.

KSN Newsroom is expecting an update and will give you more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories