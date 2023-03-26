WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcycle run to honor a local veteran on Saturday had a good turnout.

The Kansas Wounded Vet Run honored one of their own, Jim Culver, a Vietnam Veteran who was a door gunner on a medevac helicopter in Vietnam.

Culver is well known in the biking community for always helping others, and Saturday’s Run was a chance to honor that.

He was diagnosed last year with ALS.

“So, the community has wanted to honor Jim and give back to Jim because Jim has taken care of so many people here with going to pick up their bikes,” said Stacie Jester, a board member and volunteer with Kansas Wounded Veterans.