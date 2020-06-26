Motorcycle run to to honor wounded veteran this weekend

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whitewater native Jerry Partridge kept his U.S. Army enlistment a secret from his brothers. It remained a secret until after he left for basic training in 1971.

Partridge’s reason for enlisting was simple: he did not want his two younger brothers to have to serve in Vietnam.

“There was a couple of nights there, where I wondered if I was going to make it home or not,” Partridge said.

Partridge ran a large machine gun and worked as a tank mechanic while overseas. But while serving his country, Partridge was exposed to Agent Orange, the mixture of herbicides used by U.S. forces to break down heavily-forested areas where enemy forces may be hiding as well as destroy any crops that could feed the enemy. The effects of the chemicals contribute to the heart problems and tremors Partridge suffers from today.

Partridge returned home to Kansas following his tour, only to be told he had to return for another 19-day mission.

Upon arriving home for good, Partridge did not receive a hero’s welcome.

“People would…spit on you, call you baby killers, and everything, whether you shot anyone or not, they’d still call you names,” Partridge said.

Partridge thinks it took 25 to 30 years before people became comfortable in thanking him for his service.

That is all about to change.

Partridge is this year’s honoree for the Kansas Wounded Vet motorcycle run. The ride takes off on Sunday at 9:30am from the Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum in Augusta. Motorcycles not required.

All funds raised from the ride will benefit Partridge and his care.

“I never dreamed something like this would ever happen,” Partridge said.

For more information, click here.

