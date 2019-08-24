Motorcycle street race ends in fatality

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has died after a fatal collision with a vehicle, as he and another man raced motorcycles along a frontage road.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, when officers responded to an injury accident in the 1700 block of Southwest drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male with critical injuries who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say, the investigation revealed a 44-year-old male with a passenger was leaving a business in a gold Toyota, pulling out onto a frontage road to go northbound.

Two motorcycles were racing along the frontage road when the 19-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, collided with the Toyota.

The second motorcycle driver left the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not injured.

Though, speed is believed to be a factor in the fatal accident, the investigation is still ongoing.