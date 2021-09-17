Missouri motorcyclist dies after collision with Kansas deputy in Greenwood County

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Kan. (KSNT) – A law enforcement vehicle responding to a crash collided with a motorcyclist killing the rider on Thursday in Greenwood County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a marked “law enforcement vehicle” was responding to an injury crash and was heading northbound on CC50 Road at U.S. 400. The law enforcement vehicle attempted to turn left onto westbound U.S. 400 and collided with a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Karl Strum of Republic, Missouri, died at the scene of the crash.

Greenwood County Deputy James Cude, 52, driving a 2020 Ford Explorer, had a minor injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories