Missouri motorcyclist dies after collision with Kansas deputy in Greenwood County

FALL RIVER, Kan. (KSNT) – A law enforcement vehicle responding to a crash collided with a motorcyclist killing the rider on Thursday in Greenwood County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a marked “law enforcement vehicle” was responding to an injury crash and was heading northbound on CC50 Road at U.S. 400. The law enforcement vehicle attempted to turn left onto westbound U.S. 400 and collided with a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Karl Strum of Republic, Missouri, died at the scene of the crash.

Greenwood County Deputy James Cude, 52, driving a 2020 Ford Explorer, had a minor injury.