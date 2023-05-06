One found unresponsive after motorcycle crash in west Wichit near the Interstate 235 and Kellogg Avenue interchange. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who was found unresponsive after a motorcycle crash in west Wichita Friday evening has died.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 6:20 p.m. on northbound Interstate 235 near the westbound Kellogg Avenue ramp.

KHP’s crash report states that a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Kellogg and exited onto I-235 northbound when for an unknown reason, left the roadway and struck the ditch.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Russell Kendrick Griffith V of McConnell Air Force Base. The KHP notes that his time of death was at 2 a.m. on Saturday.