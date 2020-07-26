Motorcyclist dies in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A twenty year old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in northeast Wichita Friday.

911 dispatch received a call around 10 p.m., about an injury accident on 37th street west of Oliver. Sources say a male on a motorcycle, believed to be in his twenties, hit a drainage ditch and was ejected from his bike.

Though the man was wearing a helmet he died from his injuries after being taken to an area hospital. Police say that speed was likely a factor in the crash. No other people where hurt.

