Motorcyclist dies in northeast Wichita crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A twenty year old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in northeast Wichita Friday.

911 dispatch received a call around 10 p.m., about an injury accident on 37th street west of Oliver. Sources say a male on a motorcycle, believed to be in his twenties, hit a drainage ditch and was ejected from his bike.

Though the man was wearing a helmet he died from his injuries after being taken to an area hospital. Police say that speed was likely a factor in the crash. No other people where hurt.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories