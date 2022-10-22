WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport-style motorcycle.
The suspect led them north to Hoover and Pueblo around 12:16 Saturday afternoon.
He then struck a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The man was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.