WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport-style motorcycle.

The suspect led them north to Hoover and Pueblo around 12:16 Saturday afternoon.

He then struck a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.