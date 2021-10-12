Motorcyclist critically injured after hitting deer in Saline County

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 53-year-old Salina man was critically injured after he and his motorcycle collided with a deer Monday night.

Michiel Unrein was riding near Country Club Road and Gypsum Valley Road when a deer ran onto the roadway. He struck the deer, traveled off the road, down through the ditch before striking a field entrance embankment. The motorcycle went airborne and landed about 50 feet in a field.

Another motorist in the area witnessed the crash, stopped to help, and called first responders.

Unrein was transported by ambulance to Salina Regional Health Center with critical injuries. He was transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

